Sheriff Shane Nelson pitches commissioners on strict code to ban most homeless camping on county land

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners heard from Sheriff Shane Nelson at Wednesday's meeting about why he's proposing strict new county code that would bar most camping on county-owned land. As with any discussion about the issues of homelessness, there was some debate, and emotions.

The meeting at times got hectic, as some in the audience cheered in the sheriff's favor after a couple of exchanges between Nelson and county Commissioner Phil Chang, who expressed his disapproval with the sheriff for requesting the new code (see revised pre-meeting version below).

Nelson cited reasons such as it "not being an okay situation for the county" and "not an okay situation for people to be living in" as the main reasons his office is urging the strict new camping code.

"I know that we can have some more discussions, and adjust some separate points in this ordinance," the sheriff said. "But the spirit of the ordinance is clear, in my mind -- and it's necessary."

Chang indicated it could take years for any such codes to clear legal challenges, and questioned how much such a court fight might cost. He said a "comprehensive approach" is needed and that it's likely that without a firm forward path for the people who would be removed from the property, "we're just moving them around."

Nelson urged them to also consider the cost if one or more lives or homes are lost due to a fire or other issue stemming from the camping.

Chang said the fact that homeless numbers are rising despite programs that are finding homes for some doesn't mean those efforts aren't working - but that more such paths and programs are needed.

But Nelson said he agreed with much of what Chang said, but added: "If you don't take one step in any direction, you get nowhere." He wants the code as "another tool in our toolbelt. ... If we delay and we wait until we have a 'solution' to homeless, we will never get there. We don't have a solution. We're only trying to mitigate the effects of homelessness."

The proposed code amendments are expected to be discussed more at future meetings.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield attended Wednesday's meeting and will have a report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.