Mosquitoes heavily impact areas of Three Rivers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mosquitoes are swarming areas of Three Rivers, and as you can imagine, it's heavily affecting those living in the community south of Sunriver.

The Four Rivers Vector Control District warned of a big hatch and has been out spraying their green bug-killer.

Although mosquitoes spurring up in the spring is typical, some residents say it's never been this bad.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with residents in the impacted areas, as well as the Four River Vector Control District about efforts to remove the mosquitoes.

Her report will be on Fox at 4.

