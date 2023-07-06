Deschutes County awards $1.49 million paving contract after potholes emerge on Butler Market Road

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners approved a $1.49 million contract Wednesday to pave Butler Market Road sooner than expected, due to potholes that have emerged on the stretch between Hamehook Road and Powell Butte Highway.

This year's extended round of freeze-thaw cycles is to blame for the damage seen there and on other roadways, Assistant Road Department Director Cody Smith told commissioners.

High Desert Aggregate and Paving was awarded the contract, as the lowest of two bids received. The asphalt pavement rehab with overlay and inlay also will take place on a stretch of Dickey Road.

Smith said other roads around the county will also need paving sooner than expected, due to the rough winter impacts.

