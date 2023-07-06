Skip to Content
Deschutes County

Deschutes County awards $1.49 million paving contract after potholes emerge on Butler Market Road

Potholes emerge on roads around the High Desert after the freeze-thaw cycles of winter and spring
KTVZ file
Potholes emerge on roads around the High Desert after the freeze-thaw cycles of winter and spring
By
today at 10:37 AM
Published 11:26 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners approved a $1.49 million contract Wednesday to pave Butler Market Road sooner than expected, due to potholes that have emerged on the stretch between Hamehook Road and Powell Butte Highway.

This year's extended round of freeze-thaw cycles is to blame for the damage seen there and on other roadways, Assistant Road Department Director Cody Smith told commissioners.

High Desert Aggregate and Paving was awarded the contract, as the lowest of two bids received. The asphalt pavement rehab with overlay and inlay also will take place on a stretch of Dickey Road.

Smith said other roads around the county will also need paving sooner than expected, due to the rough winter impacts.

Isabella Warren is talking with the manager of Bend's pavement contracts, Paul Neiswonger, to discuss this year's potholes on city streets. Her report is coming up at Five on KTVZ.

Article Topic Follows: Deschutes County
bend
central oregon
deschutes county
oregon

Jump to comments ↓

Isabella Warren

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content