Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson announces retirement, backs Capt. William Bailey as successor

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After 30 years with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office – the last eight as sheriff – Shane Nelson announced Friday that he will retire at the end of his current term, and endorsed current Captain William Bailey’s election bid next year to become his successor.

Nelson shared with NewsChannel 21: "This is an email I sent to our teammates at the office.

“Teammates:

I wanted you to be the first to know as this is going to be released soon.

It has been my greatest professional honor to serve as your Sheriff. I have been blessed with a wonderful family, great teammates, and supportive community members. Together, you all have ensured a strong and effective Sheriff's Office known for excellent customer service. I have decided to retire so will not be running for sheriff in the next election.

I will be serving the remainder of my term, retiring on January 3, 2025.”

He also shared with KTVZ his endorsement of Bailey:

“Captain William Bailey focuses on others and our service to our community. He has the integrity, experience, and knowledge to be a successful sheriff and I have full faith and confidence in him.

I look forward to continuing to support Captain William Bailey and voting for him in the election for Deschutes County Sheriff.”

Bailey has created the start of a "William Bailey for Sheriff" Facebook page and has filed a statement of organization for the Committee to Elect William Bailey Sheriff with the Oregon secretary of state's office.

In several of the most recent sheriff transitions, a retiring sheriff has recommended that county commissioners appoint a successor, who then ran in the next election for a full term, with that built-in advantage of incumbency. But Nelson said Friday, "I have always said I would serve full terms and let the people decide their next sheriff."

Nelson started with the sheriff's office as a reserve deputy in November of 1993 and was hired full-time the following August, moving up the ranks over the years from corporal and detective to sergeant, lieutenant and division commanderth.

Born and raised in Bend, Nelson graduated from Mountain View High in 1988 and from OSU in 1993. He and his wife, Lisa, a retired Bend Police officer, have four children.

There have been controversies over the years, from costly lawsuits and settlements to items such as the recent proposal to crack down on homeless camping on public land.

But Nelson accentuated the positive in announcing his planned retirement: "Everything the Sheriff’s Office has accomplished is a direct result of the great people I work with, the great community we serve, and our wonderful and supportive families."