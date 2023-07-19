Deschutes County commissioners to hear from public on Sheriff Nelson’s proposed camping ban

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners will hear from residents Wednesday afternoon on a proposed camping ban first brought forth on June 7th by Sheriff Shane Nelson.

The sheriff's proposed change to camping codes include prohibiting camping on publicly owned land within 1,000 feet of a school or park, along with a ban on camping on publicly owned land open to the public in the county, within one mile of a city's urban growth boundary.

The sheriff's proposal received a 2-1 vote to move forward with a public hearing, with commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voting yes and colleague Phil Chang voting no.

During last month's discussion, Nelson and Chang had a couple of heated exchanges over the sheriff's proposed camping restrictions.

Chang told the sheriff at one point, "I do not think that you are adequately resourced to do that. And I actually don't think law enforcement officers are the appropriate entity," before he was interrupted by DeBone.

You can find the proposal and supporting documents, as well as a link to the meeting livestream, at this page.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield will be attending the hearing and will have a report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.