NewsChannel 21 gets a ride-along with DCSO deputy who now patrols China Hat, Juniper Ridge full-time

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last month, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office reassigned and dedicated a full-time deputy to patrol homeless encampments along China Hat Road south of Bend and Juniper Ridge north of the city for fire risks and other health and safety issues.

"This focused patrol effort will be taking a proactive approach to illegal burning, and unauthorized campfires, human waste and trash dumping within these areas,” Captain William Bailey said at the time.

In addition to these focused patrols, the sheriff's office said deputies would be provided specialized tools, including water bladders, "as well as receive specialized training to help with exigent fire circumstances in these closure areas."

"These extra tools will give our deputies every opportunity to react quickly to a small fire and prevent it from growing into an out-of-control fire that threatens our community," the sheriff's office said. "The deputies patrolling this area will also be able to help coordinate firefighting resources into a location during a fire event, reducing the time it takes to get on scene and stop the spread of a fire."

County commissioners recently decided to adopt new rules barring most long-term camping on rural county property. But the county is holding off on enforcement until it has two alternate locations for the homeless to go, and while the sheriff's office discusses potential enforcement on federal land with the Forest Service.

NewsChannel 21 is getting the chance Monday to take a ride-along with the deputy and see just what arises during a typical shift in the areas where many homeless live, some after recent sweeps in the city of Bend. Blake Mayfield will air his report on his findings tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.