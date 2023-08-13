Skip to Content
Sunriver Art Fair brings in art lovers and young artists to showcase their crafts

Sunriver Art Fair
today at 9:43 AM
Published 10:22 AM

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sunriver Art Fair is wrapping up this year's three-day run Sunday at the Village at Sunriver.

You can wander through the Village and see the work of over 75 artists. There are paintings, ceramics, jewelry, glasswork, and sculptures for people to admire and possibly purchase.

This year, there is an added exhibit from Bend-area high schools, representing young student artists.

The event is a fundraiser for the Sunriver Women's Club. Net proceeds from the fair help support public schools and nonprofits in south Deschutes County.

Since 1999, the club has awarded over $900,000 in grants to organizations that support essential services for women, children, families and seniors, and educational opportunities for at-risk children and teens in the south County.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with some of the artists about their creations, and fairgoers to see what caught their eye. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

