$1 million dollar proposal will provide sex offenders transitional housing in Deschutes County

Also for those who must avoid contact with minors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is using a $1 million state grant to seek proposals from those able to provide new shelter and housing for men who as a result of court convictions can have no contact with minors, and/or must register as sex offenders.

Deschutes County Adult Parole & Probation has received a grant of just over $1 million under a state Emergency Order to purchase a four-plus bedroom property to shelter “male justice-involved individuals” – those who have a restriction on contact with minors or who have to register as a sex offender.

"Alot of even shelter services or other kind of subsidized housing that many of our other clients are able to access--they actually have restrictions on accepting those individuals." Deevy Holcomb, director of Deschutes County Community Justice said. "Either because they themselves might also take minors into their program or they're located in a neighborhood that, you know, is close to a school or a church or a daycare or something like that."

The housing would provide housing for at least eight men on parole or probation and two long term beds. The expectation is that residents would continue to work and be part of the community while having access to housing in the area.

"We're looking for a housing manager to have a significant presence--possibly not 24/7 but if we can-- 24/7 and then also possible for that provider to provide some sort of recovery and reentry support staff maybe through their own organization or just hooking those individuals up with services that they might be ready to access terms of housing or treatment or transportation." Holcomb said.

No location has been decided for the housing but the director says residents near the building will be notified of sex offenders in their area.

"In some in some cases, we think, well, maybe it's going to be better to have it in a spot where there aren't a lot of neighbors, not in a community. And that may be where we end up." Holcomb said. "On the other hand, if it's too remote, it's possible that access to transportation or other necessary services might be really, really difficult and make it harder for those folks to do what they need to do to get back on the right track."

The county is now waiting for organizations to pickup the proposal to begin building. Questions from the public can be emailed to trevor.stephens@deschutes.org by September 6th.

