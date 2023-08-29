Deschutes County receives $1 million state grant to provide new housing for male sex offenders on parole or probation

Also for those who must avoid contact with minors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is using a $1 million state grant to seek proposals from those able to provide new shelter and housing for men who as a result of court convictions can have no contact with minors, and/or must register as sex offenders.

Deschutes County Adult Parole & Probation has received a grant of just over $1 million under a state Emergency Order to purchase a four-plus bedroom property to shelter “male justice-involved individuals” – those who have a restriction on contact with minors or who have to register as a sex offender.

The housing would provide housing for at least eight men on parole or probation.

Isabella Warren is speaking with county Community Justice representatives to learn more about the plans and where such a facility could be sited. Her report airs tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

