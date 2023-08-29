Skip to Content
Deschutes County

Deschutes County receives $1 million state grant to provide new housing for male sex offenders on parole or probation

KTVZ file
By
Published 11:46 AM

Also for those who must avoid contact with minors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is using a $1 million state grant to seek proposals from those able to provide new shelter and housing for men who as a result of court convictions can have no contact with minors, and/or must register as sex offenders.

Deschutes County Adult Parole & Probation has received a grant of just over $1 million under a state Emergency Order to purchase a four-plus bedroom property  to shelter “male justice-involved individuals” – those who have a restriction on contact with minors or who have to register as a sex offender.

The housing would provide housing for at least eight men on parole or probation.

Isabella Warren is speaking with county Community Justice representatives to learn more about the plans and where such a facility could be sited. Her report airs tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

Here's the issue summary from last week's county commission meeting:

ITEM-Attachment-001-f0a342963f3741acbfaf2e4cf005f2daDownload

Here's the request for proposal:

ITEM-Attachment-001-276d941dbcdc44aa8b5beab1c85f67c7Download
Article Topic Follows: Deschutes County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Isabella Warren

Isabella Warren is a Multimedia Journalist for NewsChannel 21.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content