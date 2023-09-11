Central Oregon recognizes National Suicide Awareness Month with several activities, events

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This month, in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Deschutes County, in collaboration with the Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance, is coordinating several activities to build awareness and work toward preventing suicide attempts and deaths.

Suicide is the eleventh leading cause of death in the United States with one suicide occurring on average, every 11 minutes. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among United States youth, ages 10 to 24. Historically, in Deschutes County, roughly three individuals die by suicide each month.

Earlier this month, the Deschutes County Suicide Prevention Program released their second Suicide Data Trend Report. This report aims to not only provide information regarding suicide trends in Deschutes County from 2000-2020, but also to share applicable information that individuals, groups, and organizations may need to help prevent suicide in Deschutes County. To access the report, please visit www.deschutes.org/suicide-prevention.

One death by suicide is too many. Early recognition of warning signs and early intervention can save lives. The activities planned for this month will raise awareness in our community to address this important public health issue, share resources with community members for those who may be in crisis in the future, and to promote hope and healing.

Community members are encouraged to attend one or more of these opportunities to support suicide survivors in our community, learn about resources and mental wellness, and to learn more about how to help themselves or someone they love if they are struggling with suicide. Visit www.preventsuicideco.org for more information.

Candlelight Vigil

Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.,

Bend-La Pine Schools Education Center Front Lawn, 520 NW Wall Street, Bend

This event is for anyone that has lost a loved one to suicide. The Vigil includes music, a candle lighting ceremony, and community-building activities. Attendees will have the opportunity to light a candle to honor their loved one at sunset. We respectfully ask that the media not attend this event to respect the privacy of participants.

This event will be accessible in English and Spanish.

Out of the Darkness Walk

Saturday, Sept. 9, check in at 10 a.m., walk starts at 11a.m.,

Alpenglow Park, 61049 SE 15th St, Bend

Hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and supported by Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance, the Out of the Darkness Walk is meant to give people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause, and a platform to create a culture that can help lower the stigma when it comes to mental health. Friends, family members, neighbors and coworkers walk side-by-side, supporting each other and in memory of those we’ve lost. Register at: https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=9373

Deschutes County Board of County Commissioners Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Proclamation

Monday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m.

Deschutes County Services Building, Allen Room (Second Floor), 1300 NW Wall Street, Bend

The Deschutes County Board of County Commissioners will be recognizing the month of September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Deschutes County. This proclamation will include a brief presentation on Deschutes County suicide data and the current efforts to help lower our suicide rates. Meetings are livestreamed online at www.deschutes.org/meetings.

Community Question, Persuade, Refer [QPR] Suicide Prevention Training

Thursday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. Downtown Bend Public Library, Brooks Room, 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

QPR is a 1.5-hour evidence-based introduction to suicide prevention training. This free training teaches the framework for participants to be able to recognize warning signs, ask directly about suicide, persuade someone to access resources and then refer them on to the appropriate supports. This training is open for participants ages 18+.

If you or someone you love is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is a phone call or click away:

Deschutes County Crisis Line: 541-322-7500 ext 9

Deschutes County Stabilization Center: 63311 NE Jamison St. Bend

National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988 (text or call)

Español: Llame 988 or envia “AYUDA” al 988

Veterans: Call 988 then press 1, or text 838225

Deaf or Hard of Hearing: Dial 711 then 988 or text 988

Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance’s Resource page: www.preventsuicideco.org

If you are 21 or younger and want support for any problem, big or small, text teen2teen to 839863 or call YouthLine at 1-877-968-8491.