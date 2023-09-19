Damaged wooden beam brings weeks-long delay in Smith Rock State Park pedestrian bridge reopening

Wooden support beam damaged on way to site

TERREBONNE, Ore., (KTVZ) -- The pedestrian bridge at Smith Rock State Park, which was slated to reopen this week, will remain closed through at least September and likely into mid-October due to a support beam damaged in transit and resulting delay in construction, park officials said Tuesday.

A wooden support beam was damaged on the way down into the canyon during a complicated delivery that required a full day of slowly maneuvering six beams down to the bridge site, officials said. The beam will be evaluated and either repaired or replaced and then redelivered.

“We apologize for the delay, and we continue to ask for patience during this highly complicated project,” said Park Manager Matt Davey. “We’re working hard to create safer access for future visitors with a bridge that will accommodate all of our guests and emergency responders.”

The new pedestrian bridge will measure eight feet wide and better accommodate life-saving equipment during the frequent rescue operations at the park. The old bridge was built nearly 50 years ago and has significant wear and needs replacing.

The footbridge spans the Crooked River and connects the front of the park with many but not all of its hiking trails and climbing destinations. There is no temporary bridge, and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department highly discourages wading across the river, which could damage sensitive habitat or cause visitor injury.

There are many areas of the park that don’t require bridge access including Rim Rock Trail, Homestead Trail, Canyon Trail and North Point loop. Visit the welcome center or go the website or SmithRock.com to learn about these other areas.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will update information on the footbridge closure dates and times on the Smith Rock webpage and through smithrock.com/ as information becomes available. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the park at 541-548-7501 or email the park manager at Matthew.DAVEY@oprd.oregon.gov.