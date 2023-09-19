Deschutes County planners recommend board reject petition to incorporate vast city of Mountain View

Commissioners' hearing is set for Wednesday morning

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County planners are recommending that commissioners deny a petition to begin the incorporation process for forming the vast, sparsely populated city of Mountain View, southeast of Bend.

Millican Valley resident Andrew Aasen filed the incorporation petition earlier this year for an area of 265 square miles, or nearly 170,000 acres, with the “ghost town” of Millican at its center, saying the residents deserve to have a voice in their governance and more protections and services.

But in the conclusion of their 35-page staff report for Wednesday morning’s public hearing before county commissioners (agenda is here), planners noted that to approve the petition, they must find the record shows that the boundary includes all lands that would benefit, that a proposed tax rate would support proposed services and that the city would be able to meet land-use planning requirements.

The report from Senior Planner Nicole Mardell said first off, the petitioner “has not demonstrated with substantial evidence in the record that a minimum of 150 residents live in the proposed incorporation boundary,” as state law requires for newly formed cities (though the staff report summary later mentions the petitioners' estimated population of 160).

The planner also said the proposed boundary includes 75% federal land “that will not be benefitted from being in a proposed city.”

“Staff finds the configuration of the boundary, in which private land is interspersed among large tracts of publicly owned land, poses significant challenges to promote orderly and efficient urban scale development,” Mardell wrote.

Also, she said, “Staff finds that the proposed taxation rate ($2 per $1,000 of assessed value) will not support the proposed services,” and that “the petitioner’s economy feasibility statement includes insufficient and incorrect information regarding potential city income and revenue sources.” She said the petitioner miscalculated the tax revenue, which would only bring in less than $18,000 the first year, not the $30,000 that’s stated.

The planers also say Aasen has not shown the city will be able to comply with relevant statewide planning goals and county Comprehensive Plan goals and policies.

Aasen, reached by phone Tuesday, told NewsChannel 21 he’s confident they can meet the requirements to form a new city.

“I have a lot of legal people helping me with this,” he said, disputing as an example the amount of federal land included as actually closer to 50%. “That’s part of the reason the boundary is so big,” he said, adding that they are “fairly confident we can meet the metrics.”

Aasen said he never expected the county planners to support or recommend approval of the petition, as they are “entirely concerned with money and how it will affect them.”

He also said the incorporation proposal has been in the works for three-plus years, long before he launched his non-affiliated bid for Congress this year.