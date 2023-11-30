Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, SAR prepared for start of the snowy season, urges travelers to be ready as well

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This winter weather is at hand, and that means becoming prepared for what's ahead. For Central Oregonians traveling or recreating in the great outdoors this holiday season, Deschutes County Sheriff's Office urges you to make sure to take essential preparation and items into consideration.

DCSO Public Information Officer Sgt. Jason Wall said Thursday travelers over long distances need to watch how much fuel you have in your vehicle, and keep your cellphones and battery chargers on hand.

If you do need help or run into a situation where you need to be rescued, DCSO's Search and Rescue has some 180 volunteers, who you can reach on your cellphone, or call 9-1-1.

