Skip to Content
Deschutes County

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, SAR prepared for start of the snowy season, urges travelers to be ready as well

ARGO tracked vehicle is a key tool for Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue operations
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
ARGO tracked vehicle is a key tool for Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue operations
By
Published 11:57 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This winter weather is at hand, and that means becoming prepared for what's ahead. For Central Oregonians traveling or recreating in the great outdoors this holiday season, Deschutes County Sheriff's Office urges you to make sure to take essential preparation and items into consideration.

DCSO Public Information Officer Sgt. Jason Wall said Thursday travelers over long distances need to watch how much fuel you have in your vehicle, and keep your cellphones and battery chargers on hand.

If you do need help or run into a situation where you need to be rescued, DCSO's Search and Rescue has some 180 volunteers, who you can reach on your cellphone, or call 9-1-1.

Kelsey McGee spoke with Wall Thursday to hear more about the upcoming season. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Deschutes County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content