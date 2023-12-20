Deschutes County commissioners approve added staff to assist intellectual and developmentally disabled

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners tackled several items at their last scheduled meeting of the year on Wednesday, including added funding and three more staff for the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Program within the Health Services department.

The program strives to support the choices of individuals with disabilities and their families within communities by promoting and providing services.

Over the past five years, the program is seeing a large increase in case loads. Currently, the program oversees more than 800 people.

Kelsey McGee was on hand for the meeting and spoke with the county's intellectual and developmental disabilities program manager. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.