Skip to Content
Deschutes County

Deschutes County commissioners approve added staff to assist intellectual and developmentally disabled

Number of people being served by county Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities staff has grown steadily in recent years
Deschutes County
Number of people being served by county Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities staff has grown steadily in recent years
By
Published 11:40 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners tackled several items at their last scheduled meeting of the year on Wednesday, including added funding and three more staff for the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Program within the Health Services department.

The program strives to support the choices of individuals with disabilities and their families within communities by promoting and providing services.

Over the past five years, the program is seeing a large increase in case loads. Currently, the program oversees more than 800 people.

Kelsey McGee was on hand for the meeting and spoke with the county's intellectual and developmental disabilities program manager. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Deschutes County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content