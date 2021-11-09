Skip to Content
Crook County School District holding job fair, in need of cafeteria workers, other positions

Crook County School District

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crook County School District was holding a job fair on Tuesday to fill more than two-dozen positions.

District Communications Director Jason Carr told NewsChannel 21 they have about 25 job openings.

Carr said they have the most openings in Nutrition Services -- and as a result, they've had to make several adjustments to their practices this school year, including switching back to plastic, reusable trays from paper ones.

Carr said the school district is in need of custodians and bus drivers as well.

Jack Hirsh is meeting with district officials and will have a full story on NewsChannel 21 at 5.

