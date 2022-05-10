Bend-La Pine School Board reviews planned lessons about racial bias

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend-La Pine School Board took up a potentially touchy topic of the times Tuesday night: bias, and how best to teach about it, as well as to report, address and reduce it.

The board received a presentation detailing proposed lessons at various grade levels about inclusion, bias and its impacts.

A draft letter that would be sent to families before the lessons lays out how, and why, the students will be told how to interrupt and report incidents of bias or hate. The lessons would be optional, as the letter also says parents can ask their child be placed in a study period instead, but urges parents to let their children take part.

You can find details about the classroom strategies here.

Kinsey Martin, the school district's director of diversity, equity and inclusion, told the board they are now colleting feedback for refining the lessons over the summer and are planning to implement the lessons "in all classrooms K-12 in the fall."

Items before the school board for review included a three-page outline of steps taken so far and proposed future steps regarding curbing incidents of bias and racism, with the following introduction:

In 2019, Bend-La Pine Schools recognized the need to improve systems for identifying and responding to incidents involving racism and bias. In addition to our efforts to increase professional learning around equity and anti-racism, increase student and family voice in our decision-making processes, develop proactive strategies for cultivating inclusive school cultures, and improve recruitment and retention of a more diverse workforce, the following steps were implemented to begin systematically tracking, repairing, and eliminating incidents of racism and bias in our schools and workplaces.

To view the list of the steps taken and planned, click here.