Hugh Hartman Elementary Juntos Aprendemos preschoolers, parents set to celebrate graduation

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At Hugh Hartman Elementary School, 26 young students -- and 24 of their parents -- are coming together Wednesday evening to celebrate their graduation from the Juntos Aprendemos (Together We Learn) preschool program.

The program's goal is to prepare young Spanish speakers from the ages of 3-5 for kindergarten, while also giving their parents the tools their children need to succeed.

A program of the High Desert Education Service District, Juntos Aprendemos started in 2019 and serves a total of 60 students. There are two locations in Bend, Jewel Elementary School and the Bend La-Pine District Office, along with morning and evening classes at Hugh Hartman Elementary School in Redmond.

The Together We Learn program recently received funding from the Oregon Community Foundation and Central Oregon Health Council. That money will help the program serve more families in Jefferson County and Madras.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee is attending the graduation for the preschoolers and their proud parents and will be speaking with the Juntos Aprendemos program manager. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 First at Ten on Fox.