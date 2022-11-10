COCC’s Cascade Culinary Institute trains Coast Guardsmen for shipboard chef duties

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Cascade Culinary Institute at Central Oregon Community College offers degree and certificate programs in the culinary arts, baking and pastry arts, as well as hospitality management. The program works closely with the U.S. Coast Guard, which sends active-duty personnel to the school for training as chefs.

"College-wide, in the last year, there have been 489 degreed and seeking students that have served in the military," COCC Associate Professor of Culinary Arts Thor Erickson said Thursday.

There have been four "Coasties," an informal term used by many, in the culinary program over the past three years, starting a new student each year.

Wayne Yeatman, the department's chair and culinary instructor, said, “CCI has become the preferred choice for the Coast Guard.”

"Here at Cascade Culinary, we're very excited to have a relationship with the United States Coast Guard," Erickson said.

"When those students come to us -- they come to us for a two-year degree program," he added. "What's really exciting about that is we are teaching those students to go back to the Coast Guard, and become culinary teachers themselves."

Kelsey McGee spoke with a Coast Guard chief culinary specialist to learn about his journey to shipboard kitchens. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.