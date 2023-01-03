COCC leaders react to recent state audit, discuss needed improvements

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Secretary of State's office put a recent spotlight on the state's community colleges, releasing an audit focusing on declining student enrollment and other issues that need addressing.

It said that Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission and state leaders must focus more urgently on student performance at community colleges, student support and the colleges’ financial stability amid persistent enrollment declines,

Central Oregon Community College President Dr. Laurie Chesley said Tuesday of the audit: "It shines a light on the good work we do and the improvements we can still make. But in many ways, this report is not surprising to most folks who work in community colleges."

