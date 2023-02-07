OSU-Cascades looks to add more new degree programs, aiming to attract more students

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- OSU-Cascades opened its doors as its own campus in 2016 and has served many students in our community, helping them pursue a higher education. As with most such institutions, there's been an ongoing discussion on ways to expand academic programming for current and future students.

"New degree programs are a priority as we grow to 3,000 to 5,000 students," said Christine Coffin, the school's director of communications & community engagement.

The Bend campus as of last fall enrolled 1,271 students, including 1,040 undergraduates and 231 graduate students, an increase of nearly 2% from the previous year, at a time when many schools across the country have reported enrollment declines.

According to OSU-Cascades, 45% of its current students are Central Oregonians, and there have been almost 5,000 degrees awarded since the school was founded in 2001.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with the school's interim vice president to find out how new degree programs are determined and how important they are to students. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.