Some parents upset over Bend-La Pine Schools’ teacher transfer policy

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some parents of children who attend Highland Magnet School at Kenwood Elementary School are upset with Bend-La Pine Schools over their teacher transfer policy.

According to the school district, the teacher transfer policy clause allows the district to not notify its teachers of potential transfers until the last day of a school year, if the teachers are under contract with the teachers' union, the Bend Education Association.

An upset parent reached out to NewsChannel 21 to discuss their child's reaction to their teacher being transfered last week.

The Following is Article 9 (Assignments and Transfers) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between Bend Education Association and Bend-La Pine School District:

"Members will be informed as of the last workday of a school year of their assignment for the following year to the extent to which this is possible. This shall not preclude the District from making further changes during the summer for reasons such as resignation, leave requests, changes in

enrollment or other similar reasons as determined by the District. If a member's assignment is

changed, the member will be notified of the revised assignment as soon as the decision has been

made."