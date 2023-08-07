New details emerge of ‘reimagined’ Bend Senior HS before Bend-La Pine School Board discussion

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend-La Pine School Board gets an update Tuesday evening on a variety of new construction and upgrades done over the summer at various schools. But a centerpiece presentation provides new details about the new, "reimagined" Bend Senior High School, advancing plans in the works for several years.

BBT Architecture has been heading up the design process. The community, students, and faculty pitched in their ideas for the new school. Equity and safety were two of the main goals for the redesigned school.

BBT says it hopes to create "a welcoming, accessible, and safe learning environment while maintaining strong traditions of relationships, collaboration, innovation, and excellence.”

You can get a sneak preview of Tuesday night's presentation on this agenda item.

Isabella Warren is reaching out to BBT Architecture and the school district to find out more about the latest plans, schedule and cost. Her report tonight at Five on KTVZ.