Bullying – at school and online – up from pre-pandemic levels; experts cite cell phones, pandemic disruptions

KTVZ
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- According to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, 40% of child and teens recently interviewed said they were bullied on school campuses in the past year.

Bullying in schools and online has shot up over the past five years, according to an annual survey by the organization. Years of pandemic disruption have caused students to struggle with stress management, problem solving and peer relationships, the survey found.

Of those surveyed, 18% said they have experienced cyberbullying.

"Kids have regressed in their social skills, ability to work with other kids, conflict management," said Dorothy Espelage, a professor of education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "They're a little bit more unregulated."

According to the same study, students are also performing worse in school than before the pandemic and facing a mental health crisis.

The number of students who said they were bullied on campus this year was 14 percentage points higher than five years ago, before the COVID pandemic.

2019: 26%

2020: 25%

2021: 32%

2022: 37%

2023: 40%

Cyberbullying has increased as well in this period, at 13% in 2019 and 2020 and 18% in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is looking at the local impacts of bullying and also speaking with Dr. Vince Callahan, a mental health expert who has more than three decades of experience in both private practice and in-patient hospital settings. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

