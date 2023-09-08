Skip to Content
COCC plans to offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, under new state law

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College has begun the process of developing the curriculum for a new degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

The passage of SB 523 in the Oregon Legislature authorizes community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees in nursing. 

The new degree program at COCC won’t be available for a few years. COCC's Board of Directors will need to approve the new degree curriculum before they can offer it to students. 

