Bend La-Pine Schools officials explain their new practices for student use of cellphones, personal electronic devices

'Silent and Away' expectation now extends to high schools

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Amid issues at schools around the country regarding student use of cellphones and the like, Bend-La Pine Schools has provided details of new practices in play when it comes to technology use in schools. It only becomes a policy at the school when it's approved by the school board.

The director of communications, Scott Maben, wrote in an email on Wednesday to NewsChannel 21:

THESE ARE OUR CURRENT PRACTICES* IN OUR SECONDARY SCHOOLS

*Practices are not policies; policies are approved by the School Board

In Bend-La Pine Schools, we expect students’ personal electronic devices (cell phones, earbuds, smart watches and other electronics) be SILENT and AWAY during class times throughout the school day. We believe the best way for students to engage in their learning is to reduce distractions in the classroom. By keeping personal electronic devices SILENT and AWAY, our students practice a valuable skill that will help prepare them for life beyond school.

In our middle schools (grades 6-8), students silence their phones and place them away (such as in their lockers) before the morning bell. They may retrieve their phones after the final bell of the day. We ask them not to check their phones during lunch and passing periods. This practice began in middle schools last year. Our middle school administrators plan to debrief on Thursday (9-21) on how this is going so far this school year.

In our high schools (grades 9-12), the “silent and away” expectation is new this school year and applies to all class periods. Students may access their electronic devices before and after school, during breaks and at lunch, and during open blocks in designated areas only. High school students may not take their phones with them when they leave the classroom during class time. High school administrators debriefed on this Tuesday, and every school reported it is going extremely well and they are cautiously optimistic for this year. The feedback from parents is overwhelmingly positive and students have handled it well.

Families will be contacted by a school administrator for each infraction, and the incident is entered into a student's record in Synergy, our student management system. After repeated violations, phones will be confiscated by staff and parents/guardians may be asked to pick up the phone for each violation.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with a principal and a teacher at High Desert Middle School to learn about how the practices are going so far. She will also be asking how they compare to what was in place were last year. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.