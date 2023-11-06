Some C.O. parents of students with disabilities still seeing shortened school days as new legislation takes effect

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon students with disabilities have often seen reduced classroom hours for years, due to behavioral issues and/or lack of staff. A bill lawmakers passed in July is aimed at reversing that trend, by giving parents the ability to deny "abbreviated school days."

Senate Bill 819 went into effect beginning this school year.

Disability Rights of Oregon is a nonprofit working to provide legal advocacy for people with disabilities around the state. They say this bill has been in the making for nearly a decade.

As DRO explains, SB 819's goal is to limit the use of shortened school days, and ensure parents are notified when they occur. It also requires meetings to discuss the need with parents, and allows parents to revoke consent or oppose the shortened day.

According to the group, 14 students in the Redmond School District were on abbreviated school schedules, and fewer than six in Bend-La Pine Schools.

They say children who frequently have shortened school days fall behind, both academically and socially.

