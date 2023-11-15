Bend-La Pine Schools, teachers union hopeful as contract bargaining talks continue

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Full-day negotiating sessions continued this week between Bend-La Pine Schools and the teachers union, the Bend Education Association.

Teachers have been working without a contract since their last one expired on June 30. Pay and classroom size negotiations, among other issues, have continued through the summer.

Now teachers and the school district have begun full-day weekly meetings, to increase progress in talks on a wide array of issues.

At a school board meeting Tuesday evening, Superintendent Dr. Steve Cook told the board that he's optimistic of reaching agreement on a new contract, to replace one that expired at the end of June.

The next negotiation session is set for Nov. 28, and Cook said there's been discussion of whether a new property tax levy might be sought to help fund the added costs.

Teachers and leaders of school districts around the state are also watching the situation regarding Portland's first-ever teacher strike, which began on Oct. 31, to see how that dispute is resolved.

Isabella Warren is speaking with the Bend-La Pine district and teachers union to learn how negotiations are moving forward, and what the future might look like. Her report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.