McLeod-Skinner leads incumbent Schrader in 5th District race, still awaiting most Clackamas County results

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The day after election night, Jamie-McLeod Skinner is leading incumbent Kurt Schrader in the race for Democratic representative in the new Oregon District 5.

However, ballot issues in Clackamas County have delayed the voting results in Schrader's home county.

More than 15,000 voters in Deschutes County voted for McLeod Skinner, roughly 70% of the Democratic vote in the county.

McLeod Skinner tells NewsChannel 21 she is 'cautiously optimistic' about the results but is taking a wait-and-see approach until the Clackamas County results come in.

Schrader's tells NewsChannel 21 in a statement:

"I want to first and foremost thank everyone for their continued support of our campaign. Thank you to the voters, volunteers, my incredibly hard working staff, and to each of you for fighting the good fight to help us make a difference.

"We still don’t have an answer as to the final outcome in this election, but I remain optimistic that our message to Oregon families has resonated with voters across the Fifth Congressional District.

"We will wait until the final votes are counted, including those here in Clackamas County, because every vote matters."

Noah Chast will be speaking with McLeod-Skinner Wednesday on her upset chances in the nationally watched race and will have a full post-election night breakdown tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.