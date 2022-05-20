Clackamas County’s blurry barcode ballots came from Bend printer; clerk responds to ‘urgency’ criticism

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Secretary of State's Office confirmed Friday that Clackamas County used Moonlight BPO, a Bend company, to print their 2022 primary election ballots, some of which had blurry or faint barcodes, prompting intense scrutiny and a wait to decide a closely watched House race.

Clackamas is the only county in the state to use that company, a spokesman for the secretary of state told NewsChannel 21. Most other counties have had ballots printed for some time by another Bend firm, Ryder Election Services.

Clackamas County officials say they have used the printer for its ballots for 10 years, and has had no issues before this year.

Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall held a virtual news conference Friday morning to address the current status of the ballot-counting process and the issues that led to the blurry ballots and delays.

Hall fielded questions regarding her urgency in dealing with the ballot issue and waiting to receive additional help from other county resources.

The county now has about 200 employees helping count ballots, and will be posting updates every night at 7 p.m.

