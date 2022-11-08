KTVZ’s Decision 2022 blog: A new way to check in on election happenings through the night

4:30 PM: We’re live on the scene of tonight's party parties, as polls close back East

Hey there, and welcome to a little experiment our sister NPG stations have tried earlier – rather than try to write one voluminous story that covers the easy-to-follow-here Oregon election results but can be hard to arrange/follow (much less keep updated!) as things get tight (or not) or flip-flop (or not), we'll do a good old-fashioned blog.

If you watched our NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4, you’ve already seen Noah Chast live at The Riverhouse, where the Deschutes Republicans will have their party, our political analysts, Jeff Eager and Judy Stiegler, talking with our Lee Anderson, and Carly Keenan live at the Democrats’ watch party location at Silver Moon Brewing.

Now that polls are closing back East, we’re also starting to see the colors of whose leaning – Republicans red or Democrats blue – in races across the country on our Decision 2022 Plus Balance of Power page, which also shows the governorships. We'll of course be watching the local and state races on this interactive page, once the polls close at 8 p.m.

Oh and we've added a link on how to track your Oregon ballot on the upper-right side list on our Decision 2022 page, along with links to each county's election pages.

By the way, we are sticking with the secretary of state's official results page - we had our own in the works, but in recent years the state site has really got it nailed, and we wanted to make sure what we provide are complete, fast, and easy to track results on every race around the state.

We'll have much more on the air at 5 and 6, along with 5-minute updates during NBC's coverage through the night until our 10 (on Fox) and 11 (on NBC) newscasts with the latest results.

We'll see how the night goes - will there be lots of surprises, some close races and the like? It's more of an "anything's possible" night than many past election nights, from the tight governor's race on down the ballot.

Thanks for joining us!