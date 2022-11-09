A look at C.O. county election results for some state races considered too close to call

Local picture can differ greatly from statewide results

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several Oregon elections were considered too close to call Wednesday morning, with about 50% of the ballots sent out returned so far and thousands more to count in coming days that were postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The tightest, and arguably most controversial are: The governors race between Tina Kotek and Christine Drazan (Kotek leads 46% to 44%) -- which The Oregonian called for Kotek late Wednesday morning, the congressional 5th District race between Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Jamie McLeod-Skinner (Chavez-DeRemer leads 51% to 48%), and Measure 114 regarding gun control ("Yes" votes leading at 50.73%).

In the three Central Oregon counties, the results are a little different. Here's how the races sit as of Wednesday morning.

Governor's race:

Deschutes County: 42% Kotek, 46% Drazan

Crook County: 15% Kotek, 74% Drazan

Jefferson County: 23% Kotek, 62% Drazan

Congressional 5th District Representative:

Deschutes County: 47% Chavez-DeRemer, 52% McLeod-Skinner

Jefferson County: 100% McLeod-Skinner (3 total votes)

Measure 114:

Deschutes County: 49.51% Yes, 50.49% No

Crook County: 19% Yes, 80% No

Jefferson County: 27% Yes, 73% No

Deschutes County has had returned 65% of its total ballots, Crook 55% and Jefferson 57%.

Noah Chast will be gathering more info from the Deschutes County Clerk's Office on the current process of ballot counting and the timeline for final results. You can watch that story tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.