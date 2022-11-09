Skip to Content
Election
Bend set to welcome new mayor, 2 new city councilors

Deschutes Democrats held election watch part at Silver Moon Brewing Tuesday night
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council had a big night on Tuesday, as midterm elections resulted in a new mayor-elect and two new city councilors.

As of midday Wednesday, Councilor Melanie Kebler holds a 10-point lead over Chris Piper in the race fr mayor. Barb Campbell was strongly leading the race for a two-year council seat, while newcomers Ariel Mendez and Mike Riley will be new city councilors, come January.

On election night, NewsChannel 21 spoke with all three candidates and heard some of their plans if elected. Kebler, Mendez, and Riley all mentioned more efforts to address the homeless issue in Bend, as well as affordable housing, transportation and safe biking.

Carly Keenan is meeting with Kebler as well as the new city councilors to learn what their top priorities are. She'll have a full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Carly Keenan

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here.

