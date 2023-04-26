Taking a look at the May 16 special election, with ballots coming in the mail soon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon's upcoming May 16 Special District Election is all about local decision-makers and money requests, without the statewide and national races that can make for a more contentious campaign climate -- but also fuel ballot returns.

A host of school, park, community college and library district board positions are on the ballots in Deschutes County and elsewhere. Voters' Pamphlets have already been distributed and the ballots are coming soon.

In Deschutes County, the measures include a five-year operating levy for hiring fire and emergency medical staff in La Pine, and a five-year option levy in Bend.

Tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five, Liam Gibler will have an overview of what's on the ballot, plus a look at expected voter turnout and the regulation of political signs in the county.