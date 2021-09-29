Oregon’s first public renewable diesel fuel pump coming to Bend gas station

Environment

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Diesel drivers in Bend soon will be able to fill up their tank with renewable diesel fuel.

On Friday, Oct. 15, Quickway Market on NE Butler Market Road will become the first gas station in Oregon to provide renewable diesel fuel for the public.

The fuel is made by Neste, in partnership with Portland-based Carson, the largest fuel wholesaler in the Northwest.

A Carson-Neste press release says the fuel "delivers up to 80% less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over its life cycle, when compared with fossil diesel. Additionally, the fuel is shown to deliver superior performance and reduce maintenance costs."

Neste has produced the fuel since 2009, but has served primarily municipalities and large-scale fleets with its renewable diesel.

It says the fuel is "made from renewable materials that do not release new carbon into the atmosphere. Neste’s proprietary NEXBTL technology allows a wide range of fats, oils and waste products to be used as feedstocks, such as used cooking oils and waste fats from the food industry and restaurants.:

