Oregon Wild sounds alarm about plans to log ‘old-growth’ trees near Phil’s Trail

(Update: Adding response statement from Deschutes Forest Collaborative Project)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The environmental group Oregon Wild has sounded the alarm and started a petition, claiming the Forest Service is pushing ahead with what's become a controversial plan to log some of the last remaining old-growth trees in the popular Phil's trail area west of Bend

Logging, prescribed burns and other activities in the West Bend Project are being done to restore forest health and to reduce the threat of major wildfires on Bend's western doorstep. But Oregon Wild says the old trees have the thickest bark and are thus the most fire-resistant.

The group has started a petition to stop the logging from taking place.

"Cutting big trees has theoretically been 'off the table' for years, so you can imagine our surprise when a member of the public recently called to report that they had discovered old-growth trees marked for logging in Bend's back yard," the petition states.

"If the Forest Service is planning to cut big trees in the Phil's Trail network and expecting not to get caught, how many other places is this happening and going unnoticed?" they added.

Bend Mayor Sally Russell and Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang co-chair the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project, and they say these trees aren't exactly 'old-growth."

Russell told NewsChannel 21 Friday of a recent field trip to the area, and said the older trees are "slightly more mature" than the others but don't show all the characteristics of the old-growth trees, "surely not (like) the 200, 300-year-old trees in Drake Park."

Response statement issued Friday by the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project co-chairs and Vice Chair Ed Keith:

Longtime stakeholders of the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project (DCFP) have raised concerns about some larger trees marked for commercial thinning within the West Bend project on the Deschutes National Forest. (The trees in question are within Unit 5 of the Euro stewardship contract).

Both the Forest Service’s West Bend NEPA planning document and the DCFP’s recommendations for restoration in dry Ponderosa pine forests reflect a desire to promote more large and old tree structure in open stands – a stand condition that we have a deficit of since the aggressive old-growth logging and fire suppression of the early and mid 1900s in the region.

After hearing about the tree marking in this unit within the West Bend Project, the Steering Committee of the collaborative did a field trip in late February to review the unit. We found that there were trees marked for removal that were larger and older than the typical 60-80 year old second growth ponderosa pine that all stakeholders have agreed are appropriate for removal in order to bring densities to sustainable levels and to accelerate the growth of remaining trees. The trees in question were not necessarily old-growth, but were older and larger than the standard “black bark” trees (60-80 years old) that are very common throughout the West Bend Project.

A number of DCFP Steering Committee members did not feel that the mark in this unit was consistent with the overall vision of the West Bend NEPA document or the DCFP recommendations and suggested that retaining the oldest and largest trees would move these stands towards the desired condition of large and old pine in open stands faster. During the field trip, we begun the discussion of how our recommendations and monitoring processes within the Collaborative and how the process of translating planning to implementation within the Forest Service could be refined to reduce the likelihood of marking that does not match our shared vision in the future.

For context, within the West Bend Project there were 14,500 acres of commercial treatments with fuels reduction planned. The majority of those acres have been implemented at this point and the DCFP has tracked that implementation closely through the years. Within the 14,500 treated acres, we can only point to about 10 acres where we had concerns that trees inconsistent with our vision were being removed. In the ideal world, that number would be 0 acres, but if 99 percent of the acres commercially thinned are moving our forest in the right direction, then we don’t think it is appropriate to vilify the Forest Service for the 10 acres which could be inconsistent with the overall intent and vision of the DCFP.

The DCFP Steering Committee will reconvene on Tuesday to continue our discussion of how to refine our and the Forest Service’s processes to ensure that even higher percentages of implemented treatments meet our vision.

For more on the history and goals of the West Bend Project and the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project’s work on it, please see a letter to the editor written by the Deschutes Collaborative Steering Committee in 2013:

https://smex-ctp.trendmicro.com:443/wis/clicktime/v1/query?url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.bendsource.com%2fbend%2fto%2dlog%2dor%2dnot%2dto%2dlog%2fContent%3foid%3d2239935&umid=919ece28-fbf7-492c-995f-d33ab5752b64&auth=b6e5f914caa071e97c22b57421b394cc38777e44-8ea5e454fce93bc28a76314892690e877811602c

Phil Chang and Sally Russell, Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project Co-Chairs

Ed Keith, Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project Vice Chair