Mt. Bachelor snowpack well below average as spring arrives, warmup looms

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's no secret that this winter has been a difficult one for most North American ski resorts, and the impacts of a light snowpack in the Cascades are starting to reveal themselves.

As of Monday morning, Mt. Bachelor's base was at 80 inches of snow. One year ago, it was 110 inches. While the forecast calls for a few new inches of new snow on Monday, the rest of the week calls for well above-average temperatures in the region, which could have a drastic impact on the already-low snowpack.

SNOTEL automated measurements Monday show the Upper Deschutes-Crooked River Basin snow-water equivalent nearly 30% normal and the snowpack 17% below normal.

The resort is planning for its typical closing on the day before Memorial Day, May 29, but it's website always reads "conditions permitting." Mt. Bachelor is selling daily lift tickets through May 29, as well as its spring pass, which gives unlimited access from March 26 to May 29.

Even with the higher, but still below-average snowpack last year, fire season started early and lasted 131 days, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. The 2021 water year also was impacted by the snowpack, as many irrigation districts cut off water earlier than ever and some reservoir levels hit all-time lows.

Jack Hirsh spoke with the Forest Service Monday and reached out to the resort and the Deschutes Basin watermaster about how the low snowpack is impacting operational plans. His story is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at 5.