Central Oregon still dealing with drought impacts despite recent heavy rain, snowfall

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram."

Reservoirs are still low, and even though the latest SNOTEL telemetry readings show Central Oregon is above the average snow-water content for the season so far, we're still below the normal median total precipitation for the water year to date.

Blake Mayfield is speaking with Deschutes Basin Watermaster Jeremy Giffin about the latest precipitation's impact on the ongoing drought, and what Central Oregonians who depend on water supplies can do to prepare for another drought-stricken year. Join us on KTVZ News Channel 21 at Five for his report.