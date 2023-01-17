Health concerns arise over gas stoves, possible link to childhood asthma; how are C.O. sales?

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When it comes to buying or decorating a home,, the kitchen layout -- and appliances -- can be a key factor. And now, one of those appliances has become the topic of a debate.

In recent weeks, gas stoves have been raising some alarms and what, if any, health risks they may pose.

Last week, Richard Trumka Jr., a member of the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, said he was considering a ban on gas stoves, saying it can cause health issues that may be related to childhood asthma, is considering a ban on gas stoves to keep the stoves from emitting toxic fumes into kitchens. But commission Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric said no such ban is being considered.

Natural gas stoves are used in about 40% of US homes, and do emit pollutants at levels health regulators have said are unsafe and linked to health issues. Consumer Reports recently urged consumers to consider going electric. But other reports indicate that the research is not conclusive, and a clear causal link between the stoves and health impacts has not been identified.

Nevertheless, some lawmakers have asked the CPSC to consider warning labels, range hoods and performance standards. And nearly 100 cities and counties have taken steps to stop new construction that uses gas stoves or other fossil fuels.

The climate legislation President Biden signed last year includes rebates of up to $840 for new electric ranges for people who want to replace gas stoves.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with representatives of a Bend appliance dealer to learn what they are telling and hearing from customers, and what alternatives there are to gas (or electric) stoves and if the recent debate has affect their sales. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.