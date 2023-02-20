Skip to Content
Environment
US to turn off incandescent light bulb sales this summer; Redmond lighting expert worries we’re not ready

KTVZ

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new federal law goes into effect for U.S. retailers on July 31 that forbids selling incandescent light bulbs, moving America to an all-LED bulb country for their energy-saving efficiency.

In fact, retailers under the new U.S. Department of Energy rules could be fined for each old-fashioned bulb sold after that date. Officials and advocates of the move say not only are the LED and compact fluorescent bulbs more efficient, they will last longer and save people money.

" As of August 1st, we cannot sell incandescent, halogen -- eco-halogen lightbulbs, basically general-purpose lightbulbs," Accent Lighting owner Bob Warmbold said Monday. "The law was expanded immensely, back four or five years ago. They banned the regular 100-watt, 60-watt lightbulb."

"The new revisions include all general-purpose lightbulbs," he said. "So your flame-tip lightbulb -- the one in your dining room chandelier, your halogen bulbs that are in your bathroom vanity."

Warmbold said, "This new law does not address the dimming issues we have with LED replacements. It also does not address how retailers are supposed to dispose of the bulbs that do not meet the current code." 

 "I met with manufacturers in January and expressed my concern that people will be blindsided by this new rule," Warmbold added.

Kelsey McGee spoke with Warmbold to learn more about the light bulb ban and how it will affect customers. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

