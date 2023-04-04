Deschutes River Alliance to give ‘State of the Lower Deschutes River’ presentation tonight

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes River Alliance presents the State of the Lower Deschutes River, an online presentation and discussion about the water quality of the lower Deschutes River, online this evening.

It'll be virtual, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at this address: bit.ly/3JwGMxP

The seminar features members of DRA’s Science Team, Rick Hafele and Steve Pribyl, and DRA Water Quality Coordinator Derek Miller. The discussion will focus on water quality issues in the lower Deschutes River, and present information from the 2023 water quality report by the DRA Science Team.

Water quality issues have plagued the lower Deschutes River since the installation of the Selective Water Withdrawal Tower in Lake Billy Chinook in 2009, the alliance said. Issues include pH levels that exceed Oregon Department of Environmental Quality standards, dissolved oxygen (DO) levels that fail to protect spawning and young trout, salmon, and steelhead, increased water temperatures, nuisance algae, excess nutrients, and fewer insects.

For the past decade, the DRA has collected water quality data from the lower Deschutes River and published annual water quality reports using the highest scientific standards. Their data is also used in reports by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield is talking with the alliance about its presentation and to others as well about their views of the state of the lower Deschutes.

About the Deschutes River Alliance

The Deschutes River Alliance is a science-based advocacy organization seeking collaborative solutions to the threats facing the Wild and Scenic Deschutes River and its tributaries. We advocate for cooler, cleaner water, a healthy ecosystem, and the recovery and protection of robust populations of resident and anadromous fish.

They say their leadership includes respected scientists from ODFW and DEQ, experts on the lower Deschutes River ecosystem, national experts on water quality and macroinvertebrates, local Maupin river guides and business owners, and members of the public who all care deeply about the health of the lower Deschutes River.