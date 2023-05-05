Late-season snow boosts water supply, but delays some campsites opening — and drought isn’t over

Ten Deschutes Forest campgrounds opening Friday; nearly a dozen not ready yet

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The snowy spring seen at higher elevations (and sometimes at lower ones, too) has definitely boosted the outlook for Central Oregon water supplies and irrigators, although it's also delaying some campsites from opening, about three weeks ahead of Memorial Day.

The Deschutes National Forest posted an updated list on Facebook Friday, saying there are still 11 campgrounds facing delays. The campground concessionaire is working to get the facilities up and running for people to enjoy as soon as possible.

Here is the forest's list of campsites opening Friday and those with delayed openings::

And all that snow has definitely improved the status of water supplies, with Prineville Reservoir at 87% full as of Thursday. Here are the current water levels at the region's reservoirs, in the well-known 'Teacup Diagram':

But one snowy late winter/early spring does not erase years of below-average snowfall and its impacts, as this latest Oregon Drought Monitor map shows, with the region still determined to be in moderate to severe drought -- and all of Crook County still at the next-highest level, of extreme drought:

Kelsey McGee is speaking with Deschutes Basin Watermaster Jeremy Giffin to learn how the late-season snowfall will help irrigation districts and others with water summer supply needs -- and just how much of an impact it's had on the region's years of drought. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.