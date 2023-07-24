Fires send ‘hazardous’ smoke into High Desert; DEQ issues air quality advisory; BPRD closes pools, cancels camps

(Update: KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is doing a report on the hazardous smoky conditions, will air it tonight at Five)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday for parts of Central and Southern Oregon due to smoke from wildfires burning around the region and state that sent air quality plunging to "hazardous" levels.

DEQ and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency said they expect intermittent smoke in the following areas through at least Wednesday night:

• Deschutes County (worst overnight and early morning hours) due to the Bedrock Fire.

• Jackson County due to the Flat Fire.

• Josephine County (localized near the Cave Junction area by the Flat Fire).

• Klamath County due to the Bedrock Fire.

• Lake County due to the Bedrock Fire.

• Lane County (localized near the Oakridge area by the Bedrock Fire).

The E::Space Air Quality Index map on the KTVZ.COM Weather page shows many Bend-area readings at "hazardous" AQI, in the 400s Monday morning (over 300 is deemed hazardous), though they improved to "Very Unhealthy," "Unhealthy" and "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" later in the morning.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is doing a report on the air quality, and the effects it may have on sensitive groups. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

The Bend Park and Recreation District said it is closing the pools at Juniper Swim and Fitness Center and Larkspur Community Center, while outdoor programs and camps are being canceled, relocated or moved indoors. Check here for the latest information.

More info from DEQ:

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index , or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

- Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location.

- Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

- Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following … .

- Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.

- When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses.

- If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator . Respirators won’t work for children as they don’t come in children’s sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator.

N95 and P100 respirators and HEPA filters are made to protect from harmful particles in smoke. They will not protect against gasses like ozone.

Additional resources: