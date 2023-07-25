Skip to Content
Smoky conditions causing summertime cancellations, business issues across Deschutes County

Despite the smoke, some people were out enjoying Bend parks on Tuesdasy
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Smoke blowing into the High Desert from the Bedrock Fire on the Willamette National Forest isn't expected to ease up until at least Wednesday, and that's having an impact on people's daily lives, as well as government and business operations.

Many sports camps and activities shut down for the day Monday because of the poor, even "hazardous" air quality readings.

The Bend Park and Rec District also is having lingering impacts, though Monday’s pool closures did not repeat Tuesday. The district says Apex soccer camps have been canceled for the week, while the Skyhawks Multisport Camp was moved to Cascade Middle School. Check here for updates.

Tuesday’s midday air quality readings from E::Space on the KTVZ Weather page showed some areas of the High Desert in the Unhealthy and Very Unhealthy Range, while others were faring a bit better, at Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups or even Moderate air quality.

The smoky conditions also affect many businesses, in varied ways.

Breweries, for example. CO2 levels need to be just right to be able to bottle their beer, but they said the smoke made it impossible to bottle correctly.

Isabella Warren is reaching out Tuesday to area breweries and speaking with a director from School of Enrichment to find out just how much the smoke affected them. Her report airs tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

