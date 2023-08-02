Oregon DEQ extends air quality advisory for south Deschutes County indefinitely due to Bedrock Fire smoke

Until fire is less active; Flat Fire also bringing smoke to S. Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended an air quality advisory indefinitely Wednesday for parts of Central Oregon, including southern Deschutes County, due to continuing intermittent smoke from the Bedrock Fire burning between Bend and Eugene.

Affected areas include southern Deschutes, northern Klamath and northern Lake counties.

DEQ expects intermittent smoke that will be heavy at times, particularly in the La Pine area, until the fire is less active. Daily intermittent smoke is also expected in Oakridge.

DEQ is also monitoring intermittent smoke in Southern Oregon due to the Flat Fire burning between Grants Pass and Gold Beach. Intermittent smoke is expected in eastern Curry County near Agnes until the Flat Fire is less active. The Klamath Falls area may also experience intermittent smoke over the next several days.

Check what times of day smoke might be better or worse in different areas of Central and Southern Oregon in the daily Smoke Outlooks from the U.S. Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program.

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.

Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.

When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses. But don’t forget to close up windows and doors at night as smoke conditions can worsen.

If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators won’t work for children as they don’t come in children’s sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator.

Additional resources: