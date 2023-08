Smoky skies, ‘unhealthy’ (or worse) air quality linger; My Morning Jacket cancels tonight’s Bend concert

(Update: concert cancellation; Chris Horner clinic postponed; BPRD pools open)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A smoky orange sun rose over much of the High Desert on Wednesday as a hot, hazy day dawned, very unhealthy to hazardous air quality levels lingered from wildfires to the west, prompting pool closures and program changes and cancellations -- including the My Morning Jacket concert at Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

Here's that announcement:

"My Morning Jacket has made the decision to cancel tonight’s show due to air quality cause by wildfires in the area.

"All tickets for the show will be refunded at the point of purchase. Ticketmaster will automatically refund ticketholders within 30 days. Concertgoers who purchased tickets with cash or Old Mill District gift cards will need to visit the Ticket Mill for a refund.

"My Morning Jacket’s statement on the cancelation:

“Friends in Bend - We are so sorry to have to cancel tonight’s show due to the unhealthy air quality caused by wildfires in the area. This decision was not made lightly and we used the best possible information we have available at the present time, out of concern for the safety of our fans and crew. Tickets for this show will be refunded. We are sending our support and appreciation to the firefighting teams that are working to control these fires. Please stay safe. We hope to return to Bend very soon.”

As for BPRD, the pools at Juniper and Larkspur were open Wednesday afternoon, but water polo was canceled, as was several camps and other activities, their air quality and smoke update as of 2 p.m.

Among the canceled programs: the NPJ Sand Volleyball Camp at Pine Nursery Park, the Scooper Camp at Ponderosa Park and junior golf at the Rivers Edge Golf Club. Some facilities were on a delayed opening, or relocated indoors.

The Horner Cycling Foundation postponed its scheduled Wednesday free clinic for families due to the smoky conditions, delaying it to Sunday at 10 a.m. at Pacific Crest Middle School.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Tuesday for Deschutes, Lane and Klamath counties due to the wildfire smoke. The advisory remains in effect through Thursday night -- and thick smoke settled in Tuesday, bringing "hazardous" levels to much of the region.

DEQ and partner agencies said they will continue to monitor smoke conditions statewide.

Intermittent smoke from the Lookout and Bedrock fires could also bring poor air quality at times to parts of Jackson, Josephine, eastern Douglas and southeastern Linn counties.

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

The E::Space air quality map on KTVZ.COM's Weather page Tuesday evening showed "Hazardous" smoke levels in the 300 and 400, even close to 500 category across much of the region. Things weren't much better Wednesday morning.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.

Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.

When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses, if temperatures allow.

If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators won’t work for children as they don’t come in children’s sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator.

Additional resources: