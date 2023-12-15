Bend Senior HS student promotes ‘idle-free zones’ campaign as part of school district’s sustainability plan

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend Senior High School junior is making waves this week after giving a presentation to the Bend-La Pine School Board about reducing emissions on school campuses by encouraging parents and other drives to respect "idle-free zones."

Will Mowry is the leader of the Green Leadership Coalition and co-president of the Bend High Environmental Club. Over the past year, Mowry has made a concerted effort to educate parents and drivers alike about idling while picking up or dropping off students, and the statistics that come with it.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, idling for more than 10 seconds wastes more fuel than restarting your engine. Idling also releases about 30 million tons of carbon dioxide from vehicles, and most people waste 1-2 tanks of gas each year by idling.

EPA, in fact, offers an Idle-Free Schools Toolkit for a healthy school environment, which can assist in effective idling reduction campaigns at schools "to reduce student exposure to toxic vehicle exhaust."

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield met with Mowry on Thursday about his cause, and will air his report Friday night at Five on NewsChannel 21.