Columbia River Gorge fire quickly grows to 500 acres, prompting evacuations

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire that started between Hood River and The Dalles in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge grew quickly to cover hundreds of acres Wednesday afternoon and evening, prompting mandatory evacuations.

The Oregon Department of Forestry tweeted about the fire near Mosier Creek Road at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

At about 7 p.m. department spokesperson Christie Shaw estimated the Mosier Creek Fire at about 50 acres, but by about 8:15 the forestry department said it had increased to 200 acres - and less than two hours later, the Wasco County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook it had grown to about 500 acres.

Shaw said the blaze started as crews were mopping up another fire in the same area along Interstate 84 near Mosier. She said crews contained that fire at about 2 acres.

Shaw said investigators do not immediately know the cause of either fire.

Winds caused the second fire to spread, and around 6 p.m., the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for people who live on several roads in the Mosier area. Other nearby residents were told to be ready to evacuate if necessary.

Shaw said the department of forestry estimates about 200 structures are threatened by the fire.

The Shilo Inn in The Dalles was made available as a shelter location for people evacuating because of the fire, the sheriff’s office said.