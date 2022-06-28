SE Oregon rangeland fire burns 15,000 acres northeast of Vale; I-84 reopens after smoke causes closure

VALE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new rangeland fire broke out northeast of Vale late Tuesday afternoon and covered an estimated 15,000 acres before nightfall, with zero containment, officials said. Smoke from the fire prompted closure of Interstate 84 in the area for more than two hours.

The Willow Creek fire was reported on private rangeland about 4:15 p.m. Mountain Time and crossed onto land managed by the BLM’s Vale District less than three hours later, burning in grass and sagebrush. A BLM spokeswoman said no structures were threatened and no evacuations ordered.

BLM, Forest Service and local firefighting forces worked to contain the blaze, including nine Vale BLM engines, two engines from the Payette National Forest, two engines each from the Burns and Boise BLM districts, ground resources from the Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Association and Vale Rural Fire Department, two water tenders and two bulldozers.

Several aircraft were assisting ground crews, including air attack, single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes) and large air tankers. More ground and air resources were en route from across southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by the Oregon State Fire Marshal. No structures were reported lost or damaged, and no evacuations were in place.

Smoke prompted ODOT to close I-84 from Ontario to Baker City about 7:30 p.m.; it reopened about 10 p.m.