Prineville Hotshots, smokejumpers fight forest fire in rugged terrain on Crescent Ranger District

CHEMULT, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Prineville Interagency Hotshots joined 10 smokejumpers Thursday as they fought to contain a four-acre fire burning in heavy fuel and timber on the Deschutes National Forest’s Crescent Ranger District, officials said.

A heavy helicopter was set to use Crescent Lake to pull water to put on Incident 445, which was reported around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and is burning three miles north of the Mount Thielsen Wilderness Area, Central Oregon Fire Management Services said.

“If you’re in the area, please use caution,” the Central Oregon Fire Twitter feed stated.