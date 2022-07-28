Skip to Content
Fire Alert
By
Published 1:06 PM

Prineville Hotshots, smokejumpers fight forest fire in rugged terrain on Crescent Ranger District

Incident 445, a forest fire on the Crescent Ranger District put up smoke plume Thursday
C.O. Fire Management Service
Incident 445, a forest fire on the Crescent Ranger District put up smoke plume Thursday

CHEMULT, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Prineville Interagency Hotshots joined 10 smokejumpers Thursday as they fought to contain a four-acre fire burning in heavy fuel and timber on the Deschutes National Forest’s Crescent Ranger District, officials said.

A heavy helicopter was set to use Crescent Lake to pull water to put on Incident 445, which was reported around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and is burning three miles north of the Mount Thielsen Wilderness Area, Central Oregon Fire Management Services said.

“If you’re in the area, please use caution,” the Central Oregon Fire Twitter feed stated.

Article Topic Follows: Fire Alert
Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content