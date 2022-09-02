Crews make ‘significant headway’ to stop Juniper Canyon wildfire that prompted evacuations

(Update: Fire official reports progress on stopping blaze; shelter at fairgrounds; map of evacuations)

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A ground and air attack by numerous fire crews was making good headway Friday evening on stopping a new wildfire that raced through about 60 acres of brush and grass in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, prompting evacuations and call-out of a structure-protection task force.

Incident 830, later named the Cowboy Fire, was reported by lookouts around 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 12100 block of Southeast Juniper Canyon Road.

“We’ve made some pretty significant headway with the fire,” Crook County Fire & Rescue Division Chief Russ Deboodt said around 7:30 p.m. “We hope we can give the all clear for folks who evacuated some time this evening.”

In the meantime, the American Red Cross has set up a shelter at Carey Foster Hall at the Crook County Fairgrounds in Prineville for people displaced or affected by the Cowboy Fire, Deboodt said.

Winds were pushing the fire toward the northwest early on, but shifted by evening, sending the fire backing slowly toward the east, the fire official said. So retardant drops shifted to the other side of the fire.

No structures have been lost, Deboodt said. Juniper Canyon Road remained open for traffic, but the official asked people to avoid the area to keep things clear for firefighting efforts.

Strong winds in hot temperatures were pushing the fire across juniper and grass. Among the initial resources were air attack and two single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes). Air tankers from as far away as La Grande were called into drop retardant and slow the blaze, which forced Level 3 evacuations in the area.

A bulldozer also was on scene working to help establish a fire line.

The Crook County Sheriff's Office posted this evacuation map Friday evening on its Facebook page:

Crook County Sheriff's Office

Fire information officer Christie Shaw said the blaze by 6 p.m. had "checked up a bit," due to hitting rocky terrain and several retardant drops on its flanks. Still, she said, there's still "lots of line to build" amid shifting winds.

We’ll have updates - C.O. fire officials are tweeting updates as well.